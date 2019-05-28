3 Greatest moments from WWE RAW after Double or Nothing (27 May 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.42K // 28 May 2019, 22:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We witnessed a different persona of Brock Lesnar

AEW made a huge statement with its inaugural show Double or Nothing. Fans were eagerly waiting to see a response from WWE this week. Vince McMahon's company did not give a convincing reply as RAW failed to meet the expectations this week. The WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Universal Champion Seth Rolins opened the show and Brock Lesnar soon joined the two men.

We saw a different side to the Beast Incarnate this week. Seth Rollins main-evented the show against Sami Zayn and the champion won the bout. Baron Corbin will face Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown after the latter became the number one contender of the most coveted prize of the red brand. Shane McMahon destroyed one of Roman Reigns' cousins but the Big Dog came out to rescue.

Cesaro and Ricochet undoubtedly offered the best bout of the night after the two men faced each other twice in two weeks. Following an injury, it was revealed that Rey Mysterio will relinquish the US Championship next week. Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross defeated the IIconics in a tag team match, while Dolph Ziggler assaulted Kofi Kingston.

Though it was not a stupendous edition of the flagship show, it had some great moments. Here we discuss the three greatest moments from Monday Night RAW this week.

#3 R-Truth defended the 24/7 Title at The Usos' BBQ party

The new 24/7 Title was introduced last week and we saw three champions on its first night. R-Truth won the belt on RAW last week and he has been successfully defending the title multiple times. Earlier, a large number of fans were sceptical about the new title but R-Truth has made the belt exciting.

R-Truth defended the belt on SmackDown Live last week as well. Similarly, he was chased by a number of Superstars on the red brand. The Usos held a BBQ party where several Superstars were present. The 24/7 Champion crashed the party.

Kalisto tried to pin R-Truth at the BBQ party but the champion survived. Karl Anderson also attempted to pin him but he was unsuccessful. Subsequently, R-Truth managed to escape the party and he is still the champion. R-Truth's comedy gravitates the attention of fans and it was one of the most exciting segments of RAW this week.

1 / 3 NEXT