3 heel and 3 face turns that can happen at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The next edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event takes place on November 1. CM Punk and Jey Uso will battle for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship.Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre face off again for the WWE Championship after Rhodes blasted The Scottish Warrior with the title belt on last week's SmackDown.Due to what played out on RAW, Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella could team up to face Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.Dominik Mysterio or Becky Lynch could also defend their Intercontinental titles. The next three heel and three face turns could happen at Saturday Night's Main Event.#6. Kairi Sane tires of Asuka's treatmentAfter their declaration on RAW, it seems like the Kabuki Warriors will be going after Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Asuka and Sane are former WWE Women's World Champions and are a credible threat to the current titleholders.The Empress of Tomorrow has abused Sane at every turn, and Sane reluctantly follows Asuka's lead. If they lose or things break down, The Pirate Princess can stand up for herself against her tag partner.Kairi wanted to keep the family together, but could see that Asuka was using her and didn't care about her. Things could come to a head at Saturday Night's Main Event.#5. LA Knight turns to the dark sideLA Knight hasn't had many fair shakes when it comes to his matches for World titles. The Bloodline cost him when challenging Roman Reigns. The Vision has stood in his way all year.Jey Uso has had a parallel journey after losing the title to Gunther, but he's been pinned a few times when a title opportunity was on the line. Punk even pinned him in a triple threat to determine the #1 Contender for the belt.The Yeet Master eliminated both Jimmy and Knight from the battle royal on RAW. Since Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed interfere at every turn, The Megastar could follow suit by himself or join The Vision at Saturday Night's Main Event.#4. The cheers for Dirty Dom get louder at Saturday Night's Main EventA good portion of fans cheer for Dominik Mysterio despite his cheating in every match. He was the face against Rusev both times and managed to defeat the imposing star with another low blow.The Judgment Day is going to implode at any minute, and it could be Dirty Dom who gets a run as a face once the dust settles. Liv Morgan will probably return to cheers, and they'll likely resume their partnership.If Mysterio is booked at Saturday Night's Main Event, he could receive loud cheers once again. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh could turn on him after they lost their belts on RAW, but he kept his.#3. Jimmy Uso turns on his brotherThings are not going well between the Usos. Jimmy didn't like how Jey was only listening to Roman Reigns' advice and only thinking about himself and his family.Jimmy looked out for Knight, but Reigns didn't think that the Usos should care about that. The twins seemed to be on the same page ahead of the battle royal on RAW, but Jey was fine with eliminating his brother.Stars are supposed to look out for themselves in those contests, but teammates usually agree to battle it out if it comes down to them. Jimmy was understandably upset.Jey seemed minimally conflicted as he had no problem celebrating on the turnbuckle after the win. Jimmy could turn on his brother or cost him against Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event.#2. Drew McIntyre proves there is a conspiracy with Cody Rhodes View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSome call it whining, but there is some credence to what Drew McIntyre has been saying. He has blindsided people and talked trash, but stars like Rhodes and Reigns get passes for almost everything they do.Reigns is the same person he was when holding a title for four years. Rhodes cheats now and then and gets away with it because WWE's top star.The American Nightmare used underhanded tactics to defeat The Scottish Warrior on last week's SmackDown. McIntyre's issues all stem from being cheated out of winning the Undisputed WWE title at Clash at the Castle in 2022.This could prompt fans to reevaluate their feelings about both men. McIntyre denied attacking Jacob Fatu last week, and a heel like that would admit to taking out a threat like The Samoan Werewolf.#1. Jey Uso embraces a villainous sideFans may still cheer loudly for him, but Jey Uso seems less and less like a valiant hero each week. It's mostly when his brother is involved, and the two are supposed to be on the same side.He'll get a shot to win back the World Heavyweight title at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Yeet Master didn't like how Jimmy pointed out Roman's obvious manipulations.Jey also took issue with having to save his brother from the Vision on a night he had another title opportunity. Eliminating an ally during a battle royal happens all the time.However, teammates always claim they'll fight it out at the end. Jey could finally embrace Roman's teachings and cheat to beat Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event.