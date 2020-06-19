3 heel/face turns which may happen in WWE in the near future

Whether it's the legends such as Ric Flair and Big Show returning to WWE TV or Dominik Mysterio avenging a heinous attack on his father, it has to be admitted that WWE has been quite exciting as of late.

After a few lackluster shows, the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW was nothing short of spectacular. Surprise returns, solid matches, gripping story-telling, you name it, the show had it all.

With Backlash in the rear-view, Creative has already started working on new storylines as we get closer to Extreme Rules. But does WWE only plan on setting up new matches that will take place over the next few months? Apparently, the answer is no.

What you should know is that WWE has also been laying down the breadcrumbs for a few potential "heel" and "babyface" turns that could be completed in the upcoming weeks. In this article, we are going to look at 3 potential swerves which could happen in WWE in the near future.

#3 Face: Sasha Banks

A babyface turn for Sasha Banks seems totally on the cards.

Sasha Banks and the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley won the Women's Tag Team Titles by defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross two weeks ago. However, WWE has been teasing a potential split of The Boss 'N' Hug Connection for quite some time now.

As a matter of fact, even during their match against the former Champs, the brewing tension was quite evident. At one point during the match, Bayley tagged herself in even though 'The Boss' had her signature move locked in on her opponent. Thus, given how things have been unfolding between the duo, a potential split seems inevitable.

A similar display of tension could cost the duo their Tag Team Titles. This could, in turn, prompt Bayley to flip out and beat the living daylights out of Banks. This would not only mean a potential babyface turn for 'The Boss' but would also lay down the foundation for a mouthwatering feud between the two.

On another note, Bayley's current title reign has gotten a bit stale lately. Moreover, in the absence of a fresh and credible challenger for the Blue Brand's Women's Champion, an intense feud between the current Women's Tag Team Champions would certainly be "best for business".

#2 Heel: Apollo Crews

A heel turn for Apollo Crews could happen sooner than later.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, the current United States Champion, Apollo Crews defeated Shelton Benjamin in a one-on-one contest. However, the current Champ used the ropes as leverage to pin Benjamin. Furthermore, the episode also saw Crews being approached by MVP to join forces with him.

Thus, one could see WWE planting the seeds for a potential Apollo Crews heel turn.

On another note, Crews defeated Andrade a few weeks ago on RAW to become the new United States Champion. While it was highly speculated that WWE would have Kevin Owens turn heel to engage himself in a prolonged feud against Crews for the US Title, it seems WWE currently has some other plans and the recent report suggests the same.

However, it will be interesting to see if WWE aligns Crews, MVP, and Bobby Lashley together to form another stable on RAW. Who knows, a potential face turn for Lashley could also be on the cards. There are a lot of variables involved which could play out differently but one thing that is for sure is that a potential heel turn for the current US Champ would certainly spice things up in the mid-card scene.

#1 Heel: Dominik

Will Dominik turn on his father to join Rollins' faction?

It is not a hidden fact that WWE is gearing up for the in-ring debut of Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik. And, truth be told, Creative is leaving no stone unturned in building up for the same.

Yes, on this week's episode of RAW, Dominik paid a surprise visit to attack Rollins. Not only did he humiliate "The Messiah" but he also managed to outsmart Austin Theory and Buddy Murphy.

All this will likely lead to a tag team match pitting Mysterio and his son against Seth Rollins and Co. However, there is quite a huge possibility that Dominik actually turns on his father.

Yes, according to reports, Dominik could turn heel in the near future to join the former Universal Champions' faction. Personally, I think it would be a good thing going forward as it would not only make a lot of heads turn but would also do wonders for Dominik's character.

Do you have any other potential turns in mind, which could complete in the near future? Sound off in the comments below!