WWE Crown Jewel - 3 Heel turns & 2 face turns that could change the course for the company

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to happen this Thursday and features a truly stacked lineup. Do remember that the rosters are set in stone after the upcoming pay-per-view. Meaning that RAW Superstars will stay on the Red brand and SmackDown Superstars on the Blue brand. It is the end of an era in a sense.

And what better way to usher in a new era than with a few face and heel turns? Do keep in mind that this article is being written before RAW airs, so things could change by the time the go-home episode of WWE Crown Jewel happens. But then speculation is always fun, so let us dive straight in.

#3 WWE Crown Jewel - Sonya Deville turns heel and helps Shayna Baszler defeat Zelina Vega

Let's consider the facts for a moment. On Supersized SmackDown, the alliance of Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler steamrolled through Naomi, and one has to believe that it will continue. It is certainly a major step up from what Baszler was doing with Nia Jax and Reginald once upon a time.

Also, especially with Deville by her side, there's little to no chance that she's not going all the way to Saudi Arabia. Now Sonya Deville has not been portrayed as a complete heel yet. She's just got a problem with Naomi and very difficult to figure out why.

Could WWE Crown Jewel be the site for her to completely turn heel and stand tall with Shayna Baszler by her side? The duality between a babyface male authority figure and a female heel could be very interesting!

