5 reasons why RK-Bro should win at WWE Crown Jewel 

The rivalry between RK-Bro and AJ Styles & Omos has been one of the high points of WWE RAW over the last few months.

Since SummerSlam, when RK-Bro defeated Styles & Omos to become RAW Tag Team Champions, the latter have been seeking an opportunity to get their titles back. Their feud has seen some good singles matches, with Randy Orton prevailing over The Phenomenal One.

In the latest episode of RAW, Riddle challenged Omos to a singles match. The seven-foot giant made quick work of the Original Bro as he pinned Riddle with much ease.

Allred The Giant @AllredtheGiant #RKBRO | #ProWrestling I hope the first time we see Omos taken off his feet is by an RKO from Randy Orton because the pop of the crowd will be massive! 📸 WWE #WWERaw I hope the first time we see Omos taken off his feet is by an RKO from Randy Orton because the pop of the crowd will be massive! 📸 WWE#WWERaw | #RKBRO | #ProWrestling https://t.co/53AOLPfmlP

Despite the win, Styles wasn't happy as he was nailed by Orton with another RKO. The two teams will again lock horns this coming Thursday at Crown Jewel with the RAW Tag Team Championship on the line. One would think this would be the culmination of the feud on a befitting stage in Saudi Arabia.

In this article, we look at five reasons why RK-Bro should win at Crown Jewel.

#5 The win for RK-Bro should put an end to the rivalry

If the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions retain their titles at Crown Jewel, the rivalry between these teams should come to an end.

After defeating AJ Styles & Omos twice in a row, first at SummerSlam and now in Saudi Arabia, Orton and Riddle could look for new challenges on the red brand.

The father and son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio can step up to the challenge, and so could The Dirty Dawgs. Having said this, overthrowing the champions would be a very formidable task for the new challengers.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh