3 Heel Turns & 2 Face Turns that could happen at the 2022 Royal Rumble

The road to WrestleMania 38 officially begins at the 2022 Royal Rumble. 30 men and women will compete for an opportunity to headline WrestleMania, but only two will have their hands raised.

The Royal Rumble normally serves as a way to further other storylines and not just ones dedicated to the winner. In the process, we could be seeing a few big character changes occur, including some from the biggest stars in the company.

Here are a few heel and face turns to look out for at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

#3. Heel turn at the Royal Rumble: Dominik Mysterio

WWE @WWE



adopted his name in tribute to his uncle. Years later, another generation of the family would enter the sport with the debut of In-ring competition runs in the blood of these Hispanic WWE and NXT Superstars. #HispanicHeritageMonth @reymysterio adopted his name in tribute to his uncle. Years later, another generation of the family would enter the sport with the debut of @DomMysterio35 In-ring competition runs in the blood of these Hispanic WWE and NXT Superstars. #HispanicHeritageMonth @reymysterio adopted his name in tribute to his uncle. Years later, another generation of the family would enter the sport with the debut of @DomMysterio35. https://t.co/IbvSyTssio

Dominik Mysterio had a mixed year in 2021. While he had an incredible debut at SummerSlam 2020, things slowed down. By mid-2021, he made history by becoming one-half of the tag team champions, as part of the first father-son duo to do so with Rey Mysterio.

There is no doubt that he will be important for the company going forward. Rey Mysterio being the cover star of 2K22 instantly means that he will be heavily featured alongside his son on the road to WrestleMania 38.

It was reported that there were plans for a Rey-Dominik break-up storyline to start soon, but it seems as though things have been pushed back, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

The road to WrestleMania begins on Saturday, and that's also the perfect place for WWE to either plant the seed for the storyline between the father and son, or for an outright break-up.

One way to go would be for Rey Mysterio to eliminate his son before Dominik turns on him to cost him the match and attack him later on. It would mark a much-needed heel turn for Dominik, who is still lacking in the personality department.

His father is the most beloved luchador in WWE history and has a larger-than-life character, which is why he has remained popular despite not always being handled well.

But for Dominik Mysterio, his character work needs to be a priority over his in-ring work, which is already good in itself. He could be set on the right path at the Royal Rumble.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh B