3 Heel turns and 2 face turns that could happen at WWE Survivor Series 2020

Look, the final episode of SmackDown did not do much to get us pumped up for WWE Survivor Series 2020 at all, because it was an underwhelming affair. A lot of the decisions did not make sense, from making Otis the fifth member of the WWE Survivor Series 2020 team for SmackDown and the fact that there was no invasion from RAW this year.

But then again, WWE may be saving the swerves and the twists for the actual show, for WWE Survivor Series 2020. So, here are 4 heel turns and 1 face turn that we could actually see during the course of the show that could make things very interesting indeed for the weeks that follow after WWE Survivor Series 2020.

#1 Big E turns heel at WWE Survivor Series 2020, as he costs The New Day their match

Big E cosplaying a Mariachi Undertaker is gold 🤣🤣🤣🤣#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/voicXMl7LP — ❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ (layout for a week, unfortunately 😤) (@TheHybridEnigma) November 21, 2020

There has to be a reason why Big E, a man who is genuinely the most entertaining character on SmackDown is not a part of the WWE Survivor Series 2020 men's team while Otis is. And the said reason could be that even though he's stressed time and again that he's on the side of The New Day (we conducted a special interview with Big E ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2020, that you may check out in the Tweet below); we could see a massive heel turn from him.

The fact of the matter is that SmackDown superstars like Aleister Black and even Otis need heels to work with, and so Big E could turn heel at WWE Survivor Series 2020 where he allows The Street Profits to pick up a win, by costing his brothers their match. A heel Big E will be serious, and will finally be considered a top star.