3 heel turns and 2 face turns that can happen at Extreme Rules 2020

The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 isn't the strongest PPV card, but we mustn't forget that it's the card with low expectations that tend to deliver in a big way. Given the odd name of the PPV, we expect Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman's "Swamp Match" to headline the show.

Even though it's a non-title match, if done right (like the Boneyard match), it is the perfect main event on the card. We were a bit surprised as to how WWE left out a multitude of top stars and legends from the PPV, such as Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Randy Orton, and The Big Show.

Perhaps we're in the era of shorter PPVs until the crowds return. Either way, the cards that look like they have less effort put in can also be filled with all sorts of twists and surprises.

In this edition, we'll be focusing on the possible heels and face turns that could happen at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020.

#3. Heel turn: Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander with MVP

MVP has been trying to recruit a few names now to join Bobby Lashley and himself. He tried at first with Apollo Crews but failed to do so. Thanks to a victory over Crews in a non-title match, he set up a United States Championship match against him at Extreme Rules and the winner will take home the new design of the Championship.

Another name he's been trying to recruit, more so than Ricochet, is Cedric Alexander. We felt that Cedric Alexander was in need of a character change for a while. If Apollo Crews could rebuild himself after five years of being underutilized, Cedric Alexander can certainly do the same with a heel turn. He could have a role to play in MVP's match with Apollo Crews.

Although we don't think it's the right time for Crews to lose the United States title, it could happen at Extreme Rules.