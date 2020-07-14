Kairi Sane lays out an epic challenge to Asuka after RAW

Did this just happen? Could ths be Kairi Sane's farewell match in the WWE?

Kairi Sane is reportedly set to leave WWE and retire soon.

Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Kairi Sane returned to in-ring action on this week's episode of RAW. The Kabuki Warriors faced Sasha Banks, and Bayley in a fantastic Women's Tag Team titles match in the main event of the show. While Asuka and Sane ended up being unsuccessful at capturing the titles, all the women involved in the match had a solid outing.

Asuka and Sane appeared on the latest edition of RAW Talk after RAW went off the air and during the interview, Sane challenged The Empress of Tomorrow to a RAW Women's Championship match.

Sane said that if Asuka manages to defend the title against Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules successfully, then she would like to face her teammate for the championship. An emotional Asuka accepted the proposal.

You can check out their RAW Talk interaction below:

Kairi Sane's WWE status

As reported first by Dave Meltzer, Kairi Sane is reportedly set to return to Japan soon, and the plan was to book her in a career-ending angle. The Superstar who was set to end her career was slated to face Asuka at SummerSlam. That was the reported plan when Paul Heyman was in charge of RAW, and it was noted that the idea might have been dropped following Heyman's ouster from his role.

TalkSPORT's latest report revealed that WWE had offered Kairi Sane a new contract to persuade her to stay with the company. WWE reportedly values the Japenese Superstar and doesn't want her to leave.

The original plan was for Kairi Sane to go to Japan and wrestle for another year before announcing her retirement. There were also talks in WWE back in May for Sane to be an ambassador for the company in Japan.

As things stand, Sane is still competing in the WWE, and there is a possibility that WWE ends up booking her farewell match to be against Asuka. That is, of course, just speculation at this point but it does make sense from a storyline perspective. A title match with Asuka could also be WWE's way of trying to convince Sane to re-sign with the company.

However, it all depends on what happens in Asuka's match against Banks at Extreme Rules.

Sane is still 31 years old, and she could be an asset to the company. Her performance on the most recent episode of RAW was another example of how important she could be to the women's division.

Would you be up for an Asuka vs. Kairi Sane showdown?