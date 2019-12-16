3 Hints WWE dropped at TLC

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 20:30 IST SHARE

All hail King Corbin!

TLC, the last pay-per-view of the decade, ended in style, and was a spectacular event with several awe-inspiring matches. A total of three titles were on the line at the Target Center, but none of the belts changed hands.

A new match was also added, as Andrade faced Humberto Carrillo in the Kickoff Show. The former NXT Champion lost to Carrillo for the second time in two weeks. Answering The Viking Raiders' open challenge, The OC delivered a decent performance, but the match ended in a double countout. The New Day retained the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, beating The Revival in a Ladder Match, while Bobby Lashley overcame Rusev in a Tables Match.

Bray Wyatt defeated The Miz, and Daniel Bryan showed up to attack the Universal Champion, sending a strong message to The Fiend. Delivering one of the best matches of the night, Aleister Black earned a victory over Buddy Murphy. The Women's Tag Team Championship match main evented the show, as The Kabuki Warriors defended the titles successfully against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

In this article, we discuss three things WWE hinted at TLC.

#3 Bobby Lashley and Rusev will have a rematch somewhere down the line

Rusev and Bobby Lashley, two bitter rivals over the past few months, finally got the chance to face each other at TLC. It was a Tables Match and the two men certainly delivered a great one, but Lashley had the last laugh, owing to an assist from Lana, who attacked Rusev from behind and allowed Lashley to put Rusev through a table.

The feud has helped Rusev to establish himself as a babyface, making him a clear crowd favorite. Even though Rusev lost the bout, fans were behind him throughout the match. Rusev also came close to putting Lashley through a table, but ultimately went through one himself.

Judging by the ending of the match, WWE hinted that the rivalry will continue, and Rusev will get an opportunity to avenge the loss. While it was a Tables Match at TLC, their rematch could be a normal pinfall match, and it won't be surprising if Lana gets banned from the ring, considering how she influenced the outcome of the bout at TLC.

1 / 3 NEXT