3 Hints WWE dropped on RAW this week (November 11, 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Nov 2019, 17:59 IST SHARE

RAW was a good show

WWE certainly delivered an action packed show, offering some great matches for this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The build-up for Survivor Series, one of WWE's biggest annual pay-per-views, has been noteworthy. With the addition of NXT to the fold, this year's Survivor Series will feature a tri-brand clash for the very first time ever.

NXT's invasion continued Monday, as The Black & Yellow Brand made its presence felt in Manchester. This included NXT UK Champion Walter, who had a singles match with former Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Interference from The Imperium led to a disqualification, and the four NXT Superstars eventually lost to the team of Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and The Street Profits. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair received a title shot against The Kabuki Warriors, but 'The Man' was pinned after a distraction from NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

Drew McIntyre proved his dominance again, earning a comfortable win over Sin Cara, while Andrade defeated Cedric Alexander. The main event was exhilarating, as the team of Humberto Carrillo, Randy Orton, and Ricochet defeated The OC.

In this article we discuss three things WWE hinted at on RAW this week.

#3 The feud between AJ Styles and Humberto Carrillo isn't over yet

Styles and Carrillo in action

Since arriving on RAW, Humberto Carrillo has been enjoying a decent run, and has impressed fans with his dexterity in the squared circle. Producing some fantastic matches with Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, Carrillo has proved his merit, despite losing every singles match prior to this Monday. Carrillo, however, made a bold statement in the main event of RAW, finally pinning the United States Champion AJ Styles.

Carrillo and Styles crossed paths four times in the past couple of weeks, including on RAW this week. Considering Carrillo was pinned by Styles three times, some fans speculated that the feud could be over, but the former Cruiserweight Champion gave a hint of continuing the rivalry, pinning the reigning United States Champion on RAW. 'The Phenomenal One' will face Nakamura and Roderick Strong at Survivor Series, but Carrillo is likely to challenge Styles again after the pay-per-view.

1 / 3 NEXT