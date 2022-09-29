3 Huge Matches that could still be added to WWE Extreme Rules 2022 

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules, will air live on October 8, 2022, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The spectacle will witness Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins clash against each other in a Fight Pit match. While Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley in a Ladder Match.

On top of that, Edge vs. Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match and Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a Strap match are also scheduled for the event. While the company has announced five mouth-watering bouts for October 8, there remain a few matches that could still be added to the event in the coming days.

On that note, let's take a look at three matches that the promotion could add to Extreme Rules:

#3. Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano with the former's Money in the Bank Briefcase on the line

Johnny Gargano has been a thorn in the flesh for Austin Theory as he has targeted the Money in the Bank winner since returning to the company last month. The former NXT Champion has humiliated his former stablemate on several occasions on the red brand.

Given the ongoing angle, a massive match between the duo could be on the cards for Extreme Rules. With Gargano scheduled to feature in a match against Otis next week on RAW, the odds of Theory making his presence felt in the bout seem quite high. This could end with WWE announcing a highly-anticipated bout between the former stablemates for October 8.

The creative team could further spice things up by having Theory put his Money in the Bank briefcase on the line for the bout.

#2. Gunther takes on Sheamus in a Steel Cage Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus on the October 7th edition of SmackDown. However, it seems too good of a match to be given away on a weekly show.

On another note, one should not forget that The Brawling Brutes have an ongoing angle with Imperium. Hence, the creative team could have the rival teams make their presence felt in the championship match leading to the bout ending in chaos.

This could then result in WWE booking the duo in a steel cage match for Extreme Rules to avoid any distractions.

#1. The Usos defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships in a Triple-Threat match against Imperium and The Brawling Brutes at Extreme Rules

The previous episode of SmackDown saw The Brawling Brutes take on The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. However, following a distraction caused by Imperium, Butch and Holland succumbed to a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the current champs.

Given how things unfolded, it seems WWE could be planning a multi-team tag match between The Usos, Imperium and The Brawling Brutes for Extreme Rules. With only two Championship matches announced for the event so far, a triple threat match for the Undisputed Tag Team Tiltles would only elevate the event.

Given the caliber of the teams involved, fans can expect a stellar bout if/when it happens on October 8. It would be interesting to see if WWE decides to add any stipulation to the triple threat match.

What else WWE could/should add to Extreme Rules? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

