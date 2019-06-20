×
3 Big possibilities for Stomping Grounds 2019

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.31K   //    20 Jun 2019, 00:02 IST

Brock Lesnar
Scheduled for June 23, Stomping Grounds is just 3 days away and will be live from Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. While WWE has already announced a total of nine matches(including the kick-off show) for the event, there is neither any buzz nor any excitement among the WWE fans for the event.

Given the bookings of the pay-per-view, there has been a huge outcry all over the Internet with people calling it "rematch grounds". As a matter of fact, WWE has been really struggling to sell tickets for June 23.

Furthermore, the PPV looks very predictable and monotonous at the same time and I am afraid, the fate of Stomping Grounds might already be sealed unless WWE drops a bomb this Sunday.

Anyhow, here are 3 huge predictions for Stomping Grounds.

#3 Ricochet picks up a win over Samoa Joe via disqualification

Expect Samoa Joe to retain his US title in a controversial manner.
Expect Samoa Joe to retain his US title in a controversial manner.

Ricochet prevailed over the likes of Braun Strowman, Cesaro, The Miz, and Baron Corbin in a fatal 5-way matchup this Monday Night on Raw to earn a shot at the US title against Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds. However, it might not be a happy ending for Ricochet on June 23.

Yes, given the duo will face off against each other for the first time on June 23, WWE is not likely to put their feud to bed this early by giving Joe a clean win over Ricochet. Thus, expect Joe to go bonkers on Ricochet to hand him a win via disqualification. Or, even a controversial win for Samoa Joe via a referee error looks to be on the cards.

This would not only help their feud grab a few eyeballs but could also be the beginning of an intense rivalry if creative books it right.


Contact Us