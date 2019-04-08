WWE Raw: 3 huge things that could happen tonight after WrestleMania 35

Jayesh Motwani

WrestleMania 35 was one of the most anticipated shows of this year and it is fair to say that WWE didn't disappoint as the Show of Shows is getting positive reviews from all over the world. While it wasn't the greatest WrestleMania ever, but still WWE made it a very unpredictable event.

WrestleMania 35 had it all; from Seth Rollins overcoming the Beast Incarnate to become the Universal Champion to Becky Lynch becoming the first Woman to be an Undisputed Champion in a botchy, yet historical main event, and Kofi Kingston having the emotional WrestleMania moment that he deserved for a very long time.

It is fair to say that the WWE put on a great show at the MetLife Stadium and that makes tonight's Raw even more anticipated which comes to us live from the Barclays Center in New York. Raw after WrestleMania is always a very anticipated show and wrestling fans all over the world will be waiting to see what WWE creative has in store for them.

So, in this slideshow, we take a look at the 3 huge things that we could see on tonight's Raw:

#1 Roman Reigns and Drew Mcintyre challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship

One of the biggest results from WrestleMania 35 was Seth Rollins beating Brock Lesnar to become the Universal Champion. While Lesnar could want a rematch against Rollins as the latter clearly used a banned move to his advantage, but the Beast isn't expected to show up in the WWE anytime soon.

So, this gives Vince McMahon the perfect opportunity to start pushing Roman and Drew up the ladder again as both of them are clearly favorites of the boss. Roman beat Mcintyre at WrestleMania 35 and the latter would be looking for revenge.

With Rollins being the fighting champion that he is, expect Mcintyre and Reigns to show up and challenge Rollins for the Universal Championship and that could either lead to a triple threat match between these three or a long term feud between Reigns, Rollins and McIntyre.

