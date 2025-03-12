3 most iconic and 2 most boring double champions in WWE history

WWE has produced some of the biggest champions in the history of pro wrestling. Several of these superstars also went on to hold two titles at the same time.

However, not all of them left a good taste in the mouths of the fans. Here are four of the most iconic and two of the most boring double champs in the history of the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Iconic: All eyes were on Seth Rollins when he became a double WWE champ in 2015

Seth Rollins instantly became one of the most hated WWE Superstars after he betrayed and disbanded The Shield in 2014. This was followed by The Visionary becoming the poster boy of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's villainous faction, The Authority. The Architect then won the Money in the Bank contract with the help of Kane, who also worked for The Game.

Seth Rollins got the chance to cash in at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, adding himself to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Shocking the fans, the former Shield member pinned Reigns to win the gold. Later, at the 2015 SummerSlam, he defeated John Cena to become the US Champion.

This was one of the peaks of The Architect's career, and he enjoyed a grand run. However, he was later forced to defend both titles on the same day at the 2015 Night of Champions, where Cena defeated him in a title rematch. However, he managed to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the legendary Sting despite facing him later that night.

#2. Boring: Shamrock's run as a dual titleholder has been forgotten

Ken Shamrock was a major name in WWF back in the late 90s. Known as The World's Most Dangerous Man, he managed to bag the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championship at the same time back in October 1998.

The IC Title lay vacant at the time, and Shamrock defeated X-Pac in the final round of the championship tourney to win the gold. Interestingly, he held the Tag Team Title along with Big Bossman, who was also a double champion briefly during their run and wielded the WWF Hardcore Championship. Both the dual champs lost their belts almost as soon as they won them, with Shamrock leaving WWF in 1999.

#2. Iconic: Becky Lynch won the first-ever WrestleMania match to become a double champ

Being one of the four horsewomen of WWE, Becky Lynch has many firsts registered to her name. This also includes her status as the only female superstar to hold the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships simultaneously. Moreover, the Irishwoman is the only woman wrestler to date to hold the two top championships simultaneously.

Making things more iconic, The Man won both belts at WrestleMania 35, which was the first 'Mania where a women's match was the main event. Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to earn the double gold.

While she lost the SmackDown Championship soon after her win at The Show of Shows, she remained the RAW Women's Champion till May 2020, when she had to take a maternity hiatus.

#1. Boring: Seth Rollins also has one of the shortest dual championship runs

Seth Rollins has been a double WWE champion thrice in his career. While his first run in 2015 was one of the best in the Stamford-based promotion, his second stint as a dual titleholder is forgettable. The Architect was feuding with Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship back in 2018. The title changed hands between them till Rollins secured a long run after his 2018 SummerSlam win.

After Roman Reigns announced that he would be going on a hiatus after being diagnosed with leukemia in October 2018, Rollins teamed up with Dean Ambrose. The former Shield brothers decided to honor their comrade and win the RAW Tag Team Championship for him.

However, right after they overcame Drew McIntyre and Ziggler to win the belts, The Lunatic Fringe turned on Rollins. He later left The Visionary to defend the tag title all alone two weeks later, and The Architect lost the red straps to The Showoff and The Scotsman.

Rollins then lost his Intercontinental Championship to Ambrose in December 2018 at TLC Premium Live Event.

#1. Iconic: Roman Reigns etched his name in WWE's history as the Undisputed WWE Champion

Roman Reigns' redemption arc saw him return as The Tribal Chief in 2020 and form one of the company's most successful stables, The Bloodline. Heel Reigns first won the Universal Championship in August 2020 at Payback Premium Live Event and went on to have a record-breaking reign.

In 2022, Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble and later captured the WWE Title at Elimination Chamber. The Beast Incarnate then faced Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Title Unification Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief got the victory and became the Undisputed Champion

The OTC had a historic reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, at WrestleMania XL, he lost the title to Cody Rhodes, ending his reign at 1316 days. This has made The Head of the Table the fourth-longest reigning WWE Champion in history.

