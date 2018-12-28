3 ideas WWE Champion Daniel Bryan should use in 2019

Bryan turned his back on the fans when he won the WWE Championship

The WWE Universe may still be undecided, but there's no denying that Daniel Bryan is doing everything in his power to make the fans boo him.

Low-blowing AJ Styles on the go-home SmackDown before Survivor Series, Bryan regained the WWE Championship, turning his back on the fans in the process.

Retaining over the Phenomenal One at TLC, Bryan's star is shining brightly as we enter 2019, with the former YES! Man showing no signs of dropping the title anytime soon.

But as we approach the new year, the company will need to make sure they keep Bryan fresh, with new and interesting ideas being crucial to stop the fans from going back to cheering someone who was at one point the most beloved babyface in the world.

Here are three ideas the WWE Champion should use to get some heel heat in 2019.

#3 Feud with the New Day

A feud with Bryan could finally give the New Day a main event push

This may be a weird one, but hear me out.

In recent weeks, Bryan has focused on being an eco-warrior, berating the WWE Universe for what he sees as their environmentally unfriendly attitude, and their wasteful lifestyles.

But in 2019, Bryan could turn this on the superstars, with the New Day being prime targets for the bearded champion, due to their food wastage.

With an approximate 150,000 tons of food wasted in the US each day, it wouldn't take much for Bryan to snap against the trio who for years have thrown pancakes and cereal around without a care.

Fans for years, the fans have been hoping to see Kofi Kingston enter the world title picture, and whilst he may not be the one to dethrone Bryan, this feud would be very entertaining.

