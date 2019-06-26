3 important takeaways from WWE Stomping Grounds

The newest power couple in WWE today stood tall in the closing moments of WWE Stomping Grounds

Last Sunday, WWE presented its fan-base with the inaugural edition of WWE Stomping Grounds. The event ran for 4 hours long, with an hour-long pre-show. 9 matches were contested throughout the night, with one taking place during the pre-show.

At WWE Stomping Grounds, Seth Rollins triumphed over Baron Corbin with assistance from Becky Lynch to retain his Universal title in the main event of the night. Kofi Kingston escaped the steel cage first to retain his WWE title against Dolph Ziggler.

Ricochet dethroned Samoa Joe in a thriller to win the US title. Roman Reigns survived the underhanded tactics of Shane McMahon to vanquish Drew McIntyre. Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women's title against Lacey Evans in the show opener.

Elsewhere on the card, Daniel Bryan & Rowan remained SmackDown Tag Team Champions after they overcame the challenge of Heavy Machinery. Bayley retained the SmackDown Women's title against Alexa Bliss successfully and the villainous duo of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn defeated The New Day's Xavier Woods and Big E.

The fans' response to WWE Stomping Grounds has shown that most found it to be a decent event, with its fair share of highs and lows. There were multiple talking points coming out of the event. In this slideshow, we will take a look at 3 of the most significant takeaways.

#3 Dolph Ziggler will never dominate the top card regularly

Dolph Ziggler may never become world champion ever again.

Last night's WWE title match made one point crystal clear and that's Dolph Ziggler will never be a mainstay in the main event scene of the WWE. Ziggler is destined to stay in the mid-card in WWE, no matter how hard the Showoff tries to impress the management or the fans.

Ziggler has been unable to break the glass ceiling that has prevented him from achieving the heights that the likes of John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, and so many others have. I don't know what barrier is hampering Ziggler's success, but whatever it is, it is one that the Showoff hasn't been able to overcome.

Kofi Kingston realized his dream this WrestleMania and Ziggler set out to ruin Kofi's magical run, but he failed miserably. If the feud with Kofi doesn't continue, then Ziggler will fall down the pecking order.

