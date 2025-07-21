3 improvements WWE can still make to SummerSlam 2025

By Methodius Uwizera
Published Jul 21, 2025 18:18 GMT
Roman Reigns is expected to be a big attraction at Summerslam 2025 [Images: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns is expected to be a big attraction at SummerSlam 2025 [Images: WWE.com]

WWE will present its 38th annual SummerSlam Premium Live Event on August 2 and 3, 2025, at Met Life Stadium. The first-ever two-night edition of The Biggest Party of The Summer is looking stacked, with eight matches already confirmed and more to be announced.

Ad

It will be headlined by a huge Undisputed WWE Championship rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, along with an epic dream match between CM Punk and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

While excitement for the New Jersey event is already through the roof, more can still be done to improve it. With less than two weeks to go, fans will be excited to see what late stops Triple H and Co. can pull out to sell more tickets and advance more stories. Given that multiple stars and championships are yet to make the lineup, these changes are undoubtedly on the way.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are three ways WWE can improve SummerSlam 2025 in the final two weeks of its build.

#3. WWE could feature more title matches at SummerSlam 2025

Ad

As it stands, seven WWE championships are set to be defended at SummerSlam 2025. All four world titles, the Men's United States and Women's Intercontinental Championships, along with the Women's Tag Team Championship, will be defended at MetLife Stadium. Ongoing storylines suggest AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio for the men's Intercontinental Championship will be added, but other championships aren't as certain.

Many fans are hoping the Women's United States Title will get the same chance as its RAW counterpart to shine on the biggest stage. Elsewhere, the men's tag team titles have rarely made it onto PLEs despite the standout work of both divisions, especially the SmackDown roster. At the first-ever two-night edition of the iconic show, why not give them all the massive spotlight they need and deserve?

Ad

Adding more title matches to SummerSlam 2025 could take it to a whole new level.

#2. WWE could tease epic surprises for SummerSlam 2025

Ad

The rumor mill has been running hot on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2025. From speculation regarding Seth Rollins' injury or Cody Rhodes' potential heel turn to theories about Lash Legend debuting as Naomi's bodyguard, there has been no shortage of hearsay. If Triple H and Co. are planning any such swerves, they haven't provided any hints to increase fan anticipation.

The current creative regime of the Stamford-based company has excelled at subtly teasing big twists through backstage and promo segments, and this is one storytelling device that could be used to ramp up interest in the New Jersey PLE. There may be a lot of big names and titles on the SummerSlam card, but we all could do with a bit more tension and intrigue within the featured storylines.

Ad

#1. WWE should add more stars to the SummerSlam 2025 card

Ad

SummerSlam 2025 is loaded from top to bottom with some of WWE's biggest stars. Headlined by John Cena and CM Punk and featuring big names like Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton across the card, the show has no shortage of star power. However, it could get even more star-studded!

Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and AJ Styles are not currently advertised, but are expected to be added. Such a move would help grow excitement for the PLE and drive business higher than it already is. This would be a great way to close the road to The Biggest Party of The Summer with a bang.

Moreover, Bayley, Asuka, Sami Zayn, and more could really beef up SummerSlam 2025, provided their involvement is justified. Heck, swing for the fences and bring in The Rock!

About the author
Methodius Uwizera

Methodius Uwizera

Twitter icon

Methodius Uwizera is a journalist at Sportskeeda, primarily writing WWE features. While he is an IT professional, Methodius minored in English in high school. His passion for writing and professional wrestling led him to take up his current role. He has been working for Sportskeeda for over two years.

To ensure his articles are factually accurate and reliable, Methodius conducts comprehensive research and sources information from credible news outlets.

A big fan of John Cena, Methodius admires the 16-time WWE World Champion’s ability to recover from setbacks without compromising on his ethics. If given the chance to book a storyline in WWE, Methodius would like to produce Cena’s retirement program. He would have The Cenation Leader turn into a mega heel and align with Austin Theory and MJF. Methodius would book the wrestling legend to win his 17th World Championship and the Intercontinental Title before Friedman and Theory betray him.

When not producing intriguing features on pro wrestling, Methodius loves to watch football (soccer) and a wide range of movies. A good goalkeeping display speaks to his soul.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications