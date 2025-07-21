3 improvements WWE can still make to SummerSlam 2025

WWE will present its 38th annual SummerSlam Premium Live Event on August 2 and 3, 2025, at Met Life Stadium. The first-ever two-night edition of The Biggest Party of The Summer is looking stacked, with eight matches already confirmed and more to be announced. It will be headlined by a huge Undisputed WWE Championship rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, along with an epic dream match between CM Punk and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.While excitement for the New Jersey event is already through the roof, more can still be done to improve it. With less than two weeks to go, fans will be excited to see what late stops Triple H and Co. can pull out to sell more tickets and advance more stories. Given that multiple stars and championships are yet to make the lineup, these changes are undoubtedly on the way.Here are three ways WWE can improve SummerSlam 2025 in the final two weeks of its build.#3. WWE could feature more title matches at SummerSlam 2025As it stands, seven WWE championships are set to be defended at SummerSlam 2025. All four world titles, the Men's United States and Women's Intercontinental Championships, along with the Women's Tag Team Championship, will be defended at MetLife Stadium. Ongoing storylines suggest AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio for the men's Intercontinental Championship will be added, but other championships aren't as certain.Many fans are hoping the Women's United States Title will get the same chance as its RAW counterpart to shine on the biggest stage. Elsewhere, the men's tag team titles have rarely made it onto PLEs despite the standout work of both divisions, especially the SmackDown roster. At the first-ever two-night edition of the iconic show, why not give them all the massive spotlight they need and deserve?Adding more title matches to SummerSlam 2025 could take it to a whole new level.#2. WWE could tease epic surprises for SummerSlam 2025The rumor mill has been running hot on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2025. From speculation regarding Seth Rollins' injury or Cody Rhodes' potential heel turn to theories about Lash Legend debuting as Naomi's bodyguard, there has been no shortage of hearsay. If Triple H and Co. are planning any such swerves, they haven't provided any hints to increase fan anticipation.The current creative regime of the Stamford-based company has excelled at subtly teasing big twists through backstage and promo segments, and this is one storytelling device that could be used to ramp up interest in the New Jersey PLE. There may be a lot of big names and titles on the SummerSlam card, but we all could do with a bit more tension and intrigue within the featured storylines.#1. WWE should add more stars to the SummerSlam 2025 cardSummerSlam 2025 is loaded from top to bottom with some of WWE's biggest stars. Headlined by John Cena and CM Punk and featuring big names like Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton across the card, the show has no shortage of star power. However, it could get even more star-studded!Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and AJ Styles are not currently advertised, but are expected to be added. Such a move would help grow excitement for the PLE and drive business higher than it already is. This would be a great way to close the road to The Biggest Party of The Summer with a bang.Moreover, Bayley, Asuka, Sami Zayn, and more could really beef up SummerSlam 2025, provided their involvement is justified. Heck, swing for the fences and bring in The Rock!