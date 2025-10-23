3 Indications that 6 ft 5 in WWE star is Jacob Fatu’s mystery attacker

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Oct 23, 2025 02:49 GMT
WWE superstar, Jacob Fatu. [Photo credit: WWE.com]
WWE superstar, Jacob Fatu. [Photo credit: WWE.com]

WWE superstar Jacob Fatu was brutally assaulted by a mystery attacker on last week's episode of SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf was set to face Drew McIntyre for the No. 1 Contender's match on SmackDown. However, before he could go into the match, he was seen lying backstage with blood oozing from his mouth.

And as of now, all signs point towards Drew McIntyre being that attacker. The 6-foot-5 in superstar has, although denied any involvement in the attack, there are significant hints that he is indeed the assailant.

In this listicle, we shall discuss three signs that Drew McIntyre was behind the attack on Jacob Fatu.

#3 Drew McIntyre was lurking backstage

Drew McIntyre was spotted loitering backstage, right before his match with Jacob Fatu. In fact, during a backstage moment between Cody Rhodes and Jacob, the Scottish Warrior was seen watching the two from quite a distance.

McIntyre, out of desperation, could have gone after Jacob Fatu to secure his spot against Cody Rhodes. Moreover, he was engaged in a rivalry with Fatu for the past few weeks, and the two had even clashed on numerous occasions. Therefore, Drew McIntyre could have gone against Jacob to rob him of his title shot against Cody Rhodes.

#2 Drew McIntyre ambushed Jacob Fatu a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre had similarly attacked Jacob Fatu on the October 10 edition of SmackDown. He had laid out the attack from behind and took the former United States Champion with blows and kicks.

General Manager Nick Aldis had then come to the rescue of Fatu along with some security officials. This is another sign that Drew McIntyre is indeed behind the attack on Fatu. He seemingly wanted to keep Fatu out of the title picture for a long time, and therefore, he took him out secretly backstage.

#1 Drew McIntyre is desperate to become Undisputed WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre also appears desperate to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. It's been nearly four years since he won the coveted title. His victory as World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40 was also a merriment for nearly five minutes. Damian Priest had cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and dethroned McIntyre as the champion.

And now, McIntyre wants to remove Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion by any means. It won't be wrong to say that McIntyre is also the top heel on SmackDown to do so.

All the top superstars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles are on WWE Monday Night RAW. SmackDown currently has only Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton as Cody Rhodes' top opponents. While Randy hasn't yet challenged his long-time friend for the title, McIntyre has done so.

The Scottish Psychopath will now face Cody for the Undisputed Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) on November 1, 202,5, in Salt Lake City, Utah. It will be interesting to see if he can win back the title from Cody.

