3 Hints that Drew McIntyre is not going to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, Drew McIntyre will get an Undisputed Championship match against Cody Rhodes. The Scottish Warrior had a heated showdown with the American Nightmare on SmackDown, which led to this title bout.Earlier, McIntyre was set to face Jacob Fatu in a No. 1 contender match, but due to the mysterious attack on the Samoan Werewolf, Drew vs Cody was made official.Despite getting a title match at the NBC special event, the chances are unlikely that the Scotsman will emerge as the new title holder. In this article, we will be discussing three hints that McIntyre is not going to dethrone the Undisputed Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.#3. WWE is already crowning a new champion at SNMETriple H @TripleHLINKA new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned in Salt Lake City on November 1st. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso. #SNMEAt WWE SNME, it's already official that Jey Uso will face CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. This means that, regardless of who is crowned the winner, a new champion is guaranteed to emerge.If the Stamford-based promotion plans a title change in the Rhodes vs McIntyre bout, then it will take the spotlight away from the outcome of the Punk vs Uso showdown.This could be why it's unlikely that WWE will plan two world title changes in a special event. It eventually suggests that Drew will not be dethroning Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event.#2. Jacob Fatu might return sooner rather than laterJacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre still have unfinished business on SmackDown. Reports revealed that the Samoan Werewolf is expected to make his comeback before Survivor Series weekend.It means that WWE will rekindle their feud once the former United States Champion is back on the blue brand. Considering this, it's unlikely that Triple H will crown Drew McIntyre as the new Undisputed Champion at SNME.Instead, McIntyre could be revealed as the mystery attacker of Jacob Fatu, leading to a feud between them at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.#1. Cody Rhodes has Drew McIntyre's numberCody Rhodes has already defeated Drew McIntyre in their previous showdown. At WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, the American Nightmare retained his championship after slaying the Scottish Warrior in a 17-minute high-profile bout.This shows that the Prodigal Son already knows enough tactics to beat the former Royal Rumble winner. It suggests that the American Nightmare has the upper hand over McIntyre, indicating that Drew is unlikely to dethrone him at SNME.