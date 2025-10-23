3 Hints that Drew McIntyre is not going to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

By Love Verma
Published Oct 23, 2025 02:33 GMT
Drew McIntyre will face Cody Rhodes at SNME. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Drew McIntyre will face Cody Rhodes at SNME. [Image credits: WWE.com]

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, Drew McIntyre will get an Undisputed Championship match against Cody Rhodes. The Scottish Warrior had a heated showdown with the American Nightmare on SmackDown, which led to this title bout.

Ad

Earlier, McIntyre was set to face Jacob Fatu in a No. 1 contender match, but due to the mysterious attack on the Samoan Werewolf, Drew vs Cody was made official.

Despite getting a title match at the NBC special event, the chances are unlikely that the Scotsman will emerge as the new title holder. In this article, we will be discussing three hints that McIntyre is not going to dethrone the Undisputed Champion at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

#3. WWE is already crowning a new champion at SNME

Ad

At WWE SNME, it's already official that Jey Uso will face CM Punk for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. This means that, regardless of who is crowned the winner, a new champion is guaranteed to emerge.

If the Stamford-based promotion plans a title change in the Rhodes vs McIntyre bout, then it will take the spotlight away from the outcome of the Punk vs Uso showdown.

This could be why it's unlikely that WWE will plan two world title changes in a special event. It eventually suggests that Drew will not be dethroning Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

#2. Jacob Fatu might return sooner rather than later

Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre still have unfinished business on SmackDown. Reports revealed that the Samoan Werewolf is expected to make his comeback before Survivor Series weekend.

It means that WWE will rekindle their feud once the former United States Champion is back on the blue brand. Considering this, it's unlikely that Triple H will crown Drew McIntyre as the new Undisputed Champion at SNME.

Ad

Instead, McIntyre could be revealed as the mystery attacker of Jacob Fatu, leading to a feud between them at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025.

#1. Cody Rhodes has Drew McIntyre's number

Ad

Cody Rhodes has already defeated Drew McIntyre in their previous showdown. At WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, the American Nightmare retained his championship after slaying the Scottish Warrior in a 17-minute high-profile bout.

This shows that the Prodigal Son already knows enough tactics to beat the former Royal Rumble winner. It suggests that the American Nightmare has the upper hand over McIntyre, indicating that Drew is unlikely to dethrone him at SNME.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications