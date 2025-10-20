Major update on Jacob Fatu's return timeline - Reports

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu is expected to be out of action for a while after he was taken out on Friday Night SmackDown. The former member of The Bloodline will allegedly make his return ahead of a major premium live event.

The Samoan Werewolf was scheduled for a number one contender's match against Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship on the October 17 edition of the blue brand. However, he could not make it to the squared circle. Instead, the camera panned to the backstage area, where a bloodied Fatu was buried under some production equipment.

The angle was done to write Jacob Fatu off television. The 33-year-old was reportedly not cleared to wrestle, as he was recovering from a recent dental procedure.

Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez also mentioned that Jacob Fatu was dealing with some issues related to his teeth. He further opined that although the former WWE United States Champion would be out of action for a while, he would be back before the Survivor Series weekend.

"They did an angle to get him out of the match. He was laying in a pool of his own blood and teeth — there were teeth all over the place. He needs some sort of surgery, something involving his teeth. He will be back by Survivor Series weekend. So he's gonna be out for a while," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out Bryan Alvarez's comments in the video below:

The 2025 edition of WWE Survivor Series will take place on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. It will be interesting to see whether Fatu wrestles at the premium live event.

WWE booked a championship match on SmackDown after Jacob Fatu was attacked backstage

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was deeply upset with the attack on Jacob Fatu. He blamed Drew McIntyre for orchestrating the ambush. However, The Scottish Warrior denied the allegations.

Their confrontation led to The American Nightmare putting his title on the line against the 40-year-old. The contest ended with Rhodes losing by disqualification after he hit McIntyre with his championship belt, adding more fuel to the speculation about the former AEW star potentially turning heel.

Only time will tell if Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes wrestle for the Undisputed WWE Championship again. It will be intriguing to witness how Jacob Fatu fits into the mix of things when he returns.

