3 Interesting observations from AEW Dynamite (November 6, 2019)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Nov 2019, 13:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A wild brawl between The Inner Circle and The Elite ended a momentous night for AEW!

This week's AEW Dynamite episode was an important milestone for the company in general.

Fans got to witness the first of many go-home shows ahead of AEW Pay-Per-Views. As Full Gear takes place on November 9th at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, all the major plotlines exploded in a chaotic brawl a few days before the Pay-Per-View itself.

Admittedly, the show felt a little out of place during some moments in comparison to last week's Halloween Eve-centric episode.

But that doesn't change the fact that last night's show covered all bases in hyping up their Full Gear Pay-Per-View.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's AEW Dynamite (November 6, 2019):

#3 Cody's passionate promos are perfectly mirrored by Chris Jericho's parody promo of the same

Cody cut one of the best promos of his career last night. It was purely a babyface promo, yet it managed to draw an amazing reaction in 2019.

A part of the reason behind why the promo succeeded was that Cody is a believable character, and as a result, viewers can believe and relate to the character whenever he speaks on the mic.

This is a more heartfelt approach to the character, as opposed to any other generic babyface who's been handed a script to follow without any room for improvisation.

Advertisement

On the other hand, fans lit up during Chris Jericho's parody promo of Cody's vignette from last week's episode.

We had Sammy Guevara sarcastically calling Jericho as the youngest champion in AEW Champion in history (which he technically is, but you get the point). Jake Hager stared a hole into the camera and even Virgil made an appearance during the video package! Also, Chris Jericho's "Aunt's Friend From Church" - Patricia Bobski quipped in to give her two cents as well.

Interestingly, Chris Jericho also portrayed the character of "Clint Bobski" in WWE's infamous 'Southpaw Regional Wrestling' episodes. Coincidence? I think not!

1 / 3 NEXT