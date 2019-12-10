3 Interesting observations from the last WWE RAW before TLC 2019 (December 9, 2019)

Kartik Arry

Seth Rollins finally turned heel on the last episode of RAW before TLC 2019!

The final episode of RAW before this Sunday's Tables, Ladders & Chairs Pay-Per-View was comparatively better than many of the unimpressive shows that WWE tends to put out at this time of the year.

Of course, the biggest moment of the night saw Seth Rollins finally embracing his dark side.

There were also some experimental skits scattered throughout the episode: Rusev and Lana's divorce segment was as over-the-top as you would expect it to be, and The Street Profits promoted TLC 2019 in a Weekend Update-style parody towards the latter half of the show.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (December 9, 2019):

#3: Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley's storyline might extend beyond TLC 2019

Safe to say @RusevBUL is winning the divorce so far.



That's a thing, right? #RAW pic.twitter.com/nusN5bsNKC — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 10, 2019

As the fan backlash against Rusev, Lana, and Lashley's storyline intensifies each week, it is only natural for this saga to end at some point down the road.

But knowing that these segments draw huge numbers on Social Media, it is likely that WWE might exploit this storyline's potential until it totally runs out of steam.

I enjoy Rusev and Lana's over-the-top bickering over their failed on-screen marriage on RAW every week. Because I don't see it as anything more than a cheesy, soap-opera style feud.

However, a huge majority of hardcore fans feel uncomfortable while seeing all of this go down in a wrestling ring every week.

If we follow the natural course of events that have happened so far, Lashley and Rusev's match at TLC should settle this saga for good.

But with Lana on Lashley's side, there are multiple ways this could play out in the end.

This is why WWE might take advantage of the endless possibilities to add more fuel to an angle that's been attracting attention for all the wrong reasons.

