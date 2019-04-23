3 Interesting observations from this week's RAW (April 22, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (Apr. 22)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (22nd April 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. Right from Bray Wyatt's shocking transition between gimmicks to Seth Rollins and AJ Styles' standoff at the end of the show, last night's episode had it all.

Even though this week's episode of RAW had major pacing issues, the eventual payoff towards the end of the episode was great. However, I would go even further to publicly state that the bizarre moments were the best part of last night's RAW episode. Other than the great and the bizarre, there weren't a lot of moments to vouch for.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW...

#3: AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins is the best direction for the Universal Title feud

AJ Styles earned a Universal Title shot by overcoming several obstacles during the show

It was only last week, after the Superstar Shake Up, that people speculated about a potential AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins feud with the Universal Title at stake.

Out of all the possible directions WWE could have went instead last night, AJ Styles was the best opponent for Seth Rollins out of the bunch.

In the end, WWE gave us what we wanted.

Even though the question of how this feud might pan out is a completely different argument at this stage, it is important to acknowledge that WWE has moved on from Brock Lesnar at the moment, and this opens up a lot of possibilities for the Universal Championship scenario.

Expect a classic Rollins vs. Styles match at the upcoming PPV. For what it's worth, let us hope that WWE invests some time into developing an intriguing premise between these two men. What are your expectations from this feud?

