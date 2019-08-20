3 interesting observations from this week's RAW (August 19, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (August 19)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (19th August 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. From The Fiend attacking WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler to Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins winning the RAW Tag Team championships, last night's episode had it all.

There was a collective sense of restlessness amongst viewers when it comes to this week's episode of RAW. This does not mean that the show was bad, but it didn't have enough fuel to keep the average viewer hooked till the last hour, which was when the most important moment from the episode took place.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW:

#3 Why Seth Rollins becoming a 3-time double champion opens up new opportunities

Seth Rollins became a double champion (for the 3rd time in his career) after teaming up with Braun Strowman to secure the RAW Tag Team Championships from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

This time around, however, Seth Rollins is one of the top leading babyface champions of the company.

Being a babyface allows his character to explore new possibilities, instead of shying away from potential challengers as a cowardly heel.

Seth Rollins' Universal Championship reign is at crossroads quite early on. This is because AJ Styles could come after the title if events unfold in their natural course.

On the other hand, Braun Strowman could turn heel at any given moment, since the show has already established the fact that Strowman has been eyeing the Universal Championship for quite a while now.

These events, in turn, alter the course for the RAW Tag Team Champions as well. Let us see how this scenario shapes up in the next few weeks.

