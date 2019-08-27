3 interesting observations from this week's RAW (August 26, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (August 26)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (26th August 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. From Braun Strowman's unsuccessful attempt at being a double champion to Sasha Banks addressing controversial widespread rumors about herself, last night's episode had it all.

WWE's decision to not feature some of their most popular acts or feuds on this week's episode proved to be a disappointing choice in the end. It felt as if there weren't a whole lot of interesting plot points to care for, and even the biggest running story of the night (Strowman's opportunity at becoming double champion) ended in a disqualification.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW:

#3 Why Sasha Banks' motivations are largely fuelled by jealousy

Undoubtedly, Sasha Banks' character has transformed into the exact version of how various online rumors have painted her to be in recent months.

So it was quite ironic when she went on to address those controversies in front of the WWE Universe on last night's show.

One of the biggest talking points out of that promo was that Banks' character has been jealous of Becky Lynch since the latter claimed her fame to superstardom.

What's quite interesting is that Sasha Banks (the character) comes off as someone who wants other people to know that she doesn't care. But that is exactly how viewers paying close attention realized that underneath all of that glitz and glamour, the main reason why she turned heel was fuelled by jealousy all along.

Natalya happens to be on the receiving end of Banks' path to steal the spotlight because, in the end, all roads lead to Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship.

