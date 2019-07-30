3 interesting observations from this week's RAW (July 29, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (July 29)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (29th July 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. From Brock Lesnar absolutely brutalizing Seth Rollins both inside and outside the ring to Maria Kanellis making history as the first-ever pregnant 24/7 Champion, last night's episode had it all.

The show itself struck a right balance between matches, brawls, and segments this time around. There were also some impressive changes regarding this particular episode's format. After all, who would have anticipated that Cedric Alexander would jump off the Mini-Tron towards the end of a huge brawl that ultimately closed out the show?

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW:

#3 Why Maria Kanellis as 24/7 Champion is a creatively intriguing idea

The whole Mike-Maria Kanellis fiasco might come off as cringeworthy to a lot of WWE fans. After all, Maria belittling her husband in the most brutal way possible gets awkward to watch every week.

But Maria Kanellis just became the new 24/7 Champion, and to give the creative team some credit, this particular idea presents a very intriguing premise.

The intrigue seeps in from the pregnancy plot point when it comes to Maria Kanellis. The basic goal here is to frustrate the viewers from Maria's reign as the current 24/7 Champion. This is because viewers will tune in to find out who eventually wins the title from Maria Kanellis.

The character's pregnancy makes it difficult for other wrestlers to cross the boundary by pinning her for the championship, and therefore, it will be interesting to figure out how Maria Kanellis loses the title in the future.

So even though some fans were displeased regarding this outcome, I feel that this decision creatively expands the lore of the 24/7 championship without actually rehashing the highly entertaining R-Truth/Drake Maverick plot over and over again.

