3 interesting observations from this week's RAW (July 8, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (July 8)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (8th July 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. From Cedric Alexander making an unexpected cameo as Gary 'The G.O.A.T' Garbutt alongside Roman Reigns to another weekly dose of 24/7 Title shenanigans, last night's episode had it all.

Unfortunately, the show wasn't as nearly good as last week's explosive edition of RAW. Some segments had the potential to create massive online buzz, but instead, most of the bits fell short to make last night's episode of RAW memorable.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3: Drake Maverick brings just as much comical prestige to the 24/7 Championship as R-Truth

Yet again, the 24/7 Title shenanigans made a comparatively disappointing episode of RAW somehow appealing to watch.

Following Drake Maverick's unexpected 24/7 Title victory from last week, the man himself is stuck between defending the championship while fulfilling his duties as a husband for 24 hours a day.

While Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' personal relationship may hinder their chances at successfully defending their respective titles at Extreme Rules, the same can be said for Drake Maverick after watching last night's edition of RAW. I personally find that to be one of the most ironic themes emerging from the episode itself.

R-Truth is expected to regain the 24/7 title sooner than later, but it goes without saying that both Drake Maverick and R-Truth bring equal amounts of on-screen goofiness in their own separate ways.

For Drake Maverick, it is the responsibility of fulfilling his duty as both husband and champion, and for R-Truth, it almost seems like he is addicted to winning the 24/7 Championship with Carmella being the one to stop him from making any dumb decisions.

By combining both of these stories, we get entertaining 24/7 title segments several times on the same night, and this week's RAW was no exception.

