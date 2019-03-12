3 interesting observations from this week's RAW (March 11, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (Mar. 11)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (11th March 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. Right from Batista and Triple H's war of words to a stellar Falls Count Anywhere main event match, last night's episode had it all.

Following WWE Fastlane, this week's RAW was quite eventful, to say the least. It was a newsworthy fest, especially towards the latter half of the show, where a lot of tonally striking moments took place. The episode ended on a note which promises some interesting turn of events in the near future.

With that being said, let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW...

#3: Drew McIntyre was the ultimate antagonist of the night

Drew McIntyre absolutely decimated Dean Ambrose in the main event

Roman Reigns was scheduled to face Baron Corbin in the main event of last night's RAW.

The former NXT Champion, Drew McIntyre, ruined Roman Reigns’ planned return to singles action against Baron Corbin by knocking The Big Dog with a pair of Claymores — the second of which sent Reigns careening face-first into the ring post.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose talked their 'Shield' brother into seeking some medical attention backstage, while the Lunatic Fringe sought redemption against McIntyre by asking Triple H for a Falls Count Anywhere match.

However, what people thought would be Dean Ambrose's triumph on behalf of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns turned out to be a victorious night for Drew McIntyre that painted the Scottish Psychopath as the biggest heel of the night.

McIntyre's new mission is to take The Shield apart one-by-one. With Ambrose being the first victim so far and since Rollins is already embroiled in a high-stakes feud against the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar- Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will clash against each other very soon.

With Drew McIntyre's momentum skyrocketing last night, will The Big Dog be able to overcome the Scottish Psychopath in the near future (perhaps at WrestleMania 35?).

