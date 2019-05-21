3 Interesting observations from this week's RAW (May 20, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (May 20)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (20th May 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. Right from Brock Lesnar establishing his looming presence over Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins to the unveiling of the brand-new 24/7 Championship, last night's episode had it all.

Monday Night RAW rarely keeps you hooked over a 3-hour span from start-to-finish. However, last night's RAW Fallout episode following Money In The Bank was quite entertaining. It was far from perfect. But at this point, anything that breaks off from WWE's usual Monday Night RAW format feels like a breath of fresh air.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3 Why Brock Lesnar's MITB win will keep everyone on their toes

Brock Lesnar might cash in at the moment we least expect him to

The MITB Fallout episode of RAW made one thing very clear. Both Kofi Kingston (WWE Champion) and Seth Rollins (Universal Champion) might have to face the wrath of the Beast sooner than later.

Normal rules don't apply to Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has his own schedule, and he doesn't have to work his way up the roster like the rest of the superstars.

Therefore, the only thing that makes sense about Brock Lesnar as Mr Money In The Bank (Mr Beast In The Bank?) is that his road to the eventual MITB cash-in might be quite different than all the previous winners.

Lesnar has also had a past history of being involved in instances where a shocking development occurs when we least expect it.

As to whether he will choose Kofi Kingston or Seth Rollins, that remains to be seen. Brock Lesnar's looming presence is clearly felt by the top champions, and the situation becomes even more intriguing when Paul Heyman and his client decide to keep everyone in the dark.

