3 interesting observations from this week's RAW (September 16, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (September 16)

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw a lot of contrasting moments. From The Fiend terrorizing the WWE Universe at the end of the show to Kane becoming our new 24/7 champion for a short amount of time, last night's episode had it all.

Honestly, this edition of RAW was one of the most experimental, bizarre and highly satisfying WWE shows we have seen all year. After all, who would have thought that we would witness a Kane return, Maria Kanellis' baby gender reveal that led to a Rusev return, and a massive cliffhanger that truly established Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins' feud as a high-stakes situation?

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3 Baron Corbin winning the KOTR Tournament was (oddly) the right decision to make in the end

Initially, it was pretty apparent that Baron Corbin needed to stay in the tournament to increase conflicts in the latter half of the tournament.

That is what he precisely did, but make no mistake, a lot of people thought this was supposed to be Chad Gable's 'underdog' moment, and WWE misdirected fans by eventually booking Corbin to win the entire tournament.

Of course, this led to some online outrage, as expected, but when you think about it, 'King Corbin' has a better future as a standalone gimmick than 'King Gable' would have ever had. Corbin's persisting quality to annoy fans truly makes him one of the last breed of heels that people love to hate.

Now that this year's King of the Ring tournament is over with, Baron Corbin can exercise his gimmick's potential to a greater extent, and at this point, anyone who feuds with Corbin automatically gains some fan support as a result.

So whether you like it or not, King Corbin is here to stay...

