3 Interesting observations from this week's RAW (September 2, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (September 2)

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW (2nd September 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. From Bray Wyatt's cryptic Firefly Fun House installment to Bayley's shocking heel turn towards the end of the show, last night's episode had it all.

The show remained quite uneventful for the most part. But it did pop in bits and pieces during the last thirty minutes, with Bray Wyatt and Bayley being the biggest talking points following this week's RAW.

It did lean more towards the sports entertainment side, which is quite appreciable since All Out proved that AEW will focus less on that aspect of professional wrestling.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW:

#3 How Bray Wyatt established crucial plot points just under three minutes

Last night, Bray Wyatt established crucial plot details as bullet points through the medium of his insanely popular Firefly Fun House skit. First and foremost, it looks like the Fun House version of Wyatt is aware of The Fiend's actions since the former apologized for what the latter did to Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2019. His childlike giggles may suggest that Fun House Wyatt might be putting on a farce after all.

Secondly, everyone is talking about the Vince McMahon bit, where Wyatt flashed dollar bills and made the puppet shut up. All is fine since the Firefly Fun House is money, and we all know that the boss loves making money.

Bray Wyatt also addressed the fact that Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins cannot coexist together, as they are selfish. On the other hand, Wyatt loves teamwork, which slightly hinted towards a future where the Fun House might start a faction of its own.

On top of that, the biggest easter egg during the whole bit was Ramblin' Rabbit, whose hopeless quest in exposing the reality behind the Firefly Fun House remains a secret under Bray Wyatt's rules.

In the end, let's just say that Wyatt accomplished under three minutes what Monday Night RAW usually takes approximately three hours to do.

