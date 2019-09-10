3 interesting observations from this week's RAW (September 9, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (September 9)

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW (9th September 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. From "Stone Cold" Steve Austin ending the show on a high note to Bray Wyatt's ominous "Stranger Danger" episode of Firefly Fun House, last night's episode had it all.

The show itself was thoroughly engaging from start-to-finish. Most of the matches and segments had something interesting to offer. Even if the episode focused less on this Sunday's Clash of Champions Pay-Per-View, Stone Cold Steve Austin's presence made it all worthwhile in the end.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW:

#3 "Stranger Danger" might be a subtle hint towards a brand new Wyatt Family in the future

It is no coincidence that Abby The Witch's clock turned to '11:19' from '3:16' in a matter of few seconds.

As explained in a separate article published by Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta, 11:19 could mean a lot of things at once, the fact that '11-19-90' happened to be The Undertaker's debut date could signify that The Fiend might attack The Deadman during this week's SmackDown Live.

The Funhouse also likes to play around with several biblical references, as seen in the past. Austin 3:16 arises from biblical origins in the first place, so 11:19 could also refer to a verse from the bible as well:

I will give them an undivided heart and put a new spirit in them; I will remove from them their heart of stone and give them a heart of flesh. (Ezekiel 11:19)

Are the Firefly Fun House puppets mere vessels for new members of The Wyatt Family?

While The Fiend did not attack Steve Austin last night, 'Stranger Danger' revealed to us exactly why Bray Wyatt's malicious new character orchestrated attacks on famous WWE legends in the past.

So the question remains: Who will be The Fiend's next victim?

