WWE RAW: 3 Things that Bray Wyatt could be secretly telling the world with 11:19

This was an interesting episode of the Firefly Fun House

Let's begin by saying that everything that Bray Wyatt does has a certain significance to it. And therefore, the fact that the clock in the Firefly Fun House stopped at 11:19 is definitely very significant.

In this article, I shall try to decipher the meaning of 11:19, and present it to you fine folks, but let me state right at the beginning that I am only guessing about it. I do not claim to have any inside knowledge of things at all.

I would love to hear your own version of things and why you believe that the clock stopped at 11:19 for Abby The Witch. Let me know in the comments and I promise to read all your theories for sure.

So without any further ado, these are my guesses...

#3 Something major will happen at Survivor Series 2019

Simply put, I have a feeling that 11/19 refers to November 2019, which is when Survivor Series is. One must remember that Hell in a Cell happens before Survivor Series and in all likelihood, The Fiend will become a part of the Universal Championship conversation by then, from the way that things have been lining up on WWE RAW. Which essentially means that something major will go down at the final grand show of the year 2019.

I have a feeling that The Wyatt Family is coming back, and that each of the puppets in the Firefly Fun House is essentially a vessel that has a soul captured in it. Survivor Series may be a great place for the puppets to show up and make their stand, as the new Wyatt Family is unveiled to the world at large, with members both new and old, waiting to take on teams like The OC and The New Day, elevating the current WWE product.

