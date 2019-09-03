WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us through the Firefly Fun House & Vince McMahon's cameo

Bray Wyatt is a genius, and I'll tell you why

WWE RAW had a lot of good this week, including Bayley's heel turn, which I did not personally see coming at all. But all of that paled when compared to the magnificence that was the Firefly Fun House segment, in my opinion.

To me, the segment was pure gold, because of the hints that were strewn all throughout, aside from the various hints that we were given. In this article, I shall focus on a few that you may have potentially missed out on, understandably.

Feel free to leave a comment and let me know your take on this week's show and in particular, this segment. Did you think it was any good at all?

Did you happen to catch any other hint in the segment that I may have missed out on?

#5 Ramblin' Rabbit still needs our help

Someone go help poor ol' Ramblin' Rabbit out pronto

Ramblin' Rabbit has had a very interesting life, dying and coming back to life on multiple occasions. He's even told us on several occasions that something is amiss in the Firefly Fun House, but before he has a chance to spill the beans, Bray Wyatt puts a lid on the revelations almost at once. Even this week, when the puppets emerged, Ramblin' Rabbit came out with a plea of help, as you can see in the image above, making me wonder what's next.

There's obviously a big longterm plan that's playing out, and because everything in WWE happens on the fly, this is a departure from the norm. Bray Wyatt probably has the next few months mapped out in his head and it'll be very interesting to see how and in what manner, Ramblin' Rabbit chooses to tell us the secret of the Firefly Funhouse someday. Knowing Bray Wyatt, this will not be a loose thread at all.

