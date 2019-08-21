3 interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (August 20, 2019)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.25K // 21 Aug 2019, 20:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (August 20)

From Kevin Owens being screwed over by Shane McMahon in his first-round KOTR matchup to Roman Reigns' attacker being revealed as an Erick Rowan look-alike, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (20th August 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

The show itself had some interesting plot points that may or may not pay off in the near future, but honestly speaking, last night's events felt like a chore to watch. Maybe its the presentation of the show that's changed considerably since the blue brand's 2016 upsurge, or perhaps the execution itself added a nonchalant tone to the episode.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of SmackDown Live:

#3 Has Kevin Owens' peak phase ended before it could even reach its true potential?

Kevin Owens' Stone Cold-like status was almost diminished to rubble when The Prizefighter begged Shane McMahon to remove the $100,000 fine stipulation for the better.

Unexpectedly, Shane McMahon took Kevin's request under consideration. But Owens eventually looked like a fool when McMahon turned against him during the main event of the night.

Kevin Owens' King of the Ring opportunity was shattered when Shane McMahon revealed himself to be the Special Guest Referee in the middle of the match itself.

A quick 3-count declared Elias as the winner of the contest, and at the end of the night, we arrived exactly where we started with this storyline in the first place.

This seems to be the case for most sub-plots involving Shane McMahon as the central antagonist since most of his feuds stretch out unnecessarily without any specific resolution in the end.

Advertisement

A single night could have ended Kevin Owens' run as the ultimate anti-hero, but then again, did last night's events do more harm than good?

See WWE Smackdown Results, Highlights of the event, & more on WWE Smackdown Results page.

1 / 3 NEXT