3 interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (July 23, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (July 23)

From 'The Fiend' accepting Finn Balor's Summerslam challenge to Kevin Owens planting Shane McMahon with a stunner towards the end of the show, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (23rd July 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

It felt that the blue brand tried to include major main roster plot points as much as they could within two hours. With RAW Reunion taking a break from the show's weekly storytelling format, last night's episode of SmackDown Live covered some important feuds in an efficient manner.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of SmackDown Live:

#3 The show's ending drew parallels between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin during the same week

A lot of fans had expected Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin to form a temporary alliance for one night only during RAW Reunion.

Surprisingly, RAW Reunion ended with an actual reunion without there being any twists and turns to the segment.

As the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin closed this week's RAW by proposing a toast to the show's achievements throughout WWE history, Kevin Owens was the one to deliver stunners on SmackDown Live last night.

Instead of celebrating the moment, Owens made a triumphant statement for the future.

In a way, it is no coincidence that both of these moments occurred towards the very end of RAW and SmackDown Live this week. While the red brand focused on celebrating the past and the present, the blue brand brought us back to things that should really matter to fans and wrestlers alike.

Moreover, it comes off as no surprise that Kevin Owens' current position in the company reminds us of Steve Austin's role during the late 90s. So instead of combining both of these forces, WWE drew parallels between the two on separate occasions during the same week.

