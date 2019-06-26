3 interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (June 25, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (June 25)

From Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler slugging it out in a gruelling 2-out-of-3 falls match to R-Truth refusing to honour Drake Maverick's backstage request, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (25th June 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

There was a decent quality of wrestling content seen during last night's episode from the Blue Brand. But RAW did a far better job in holding the viewer's attention and it was also the better-structured show this week. However, there were some intriguing takeaways from last night's serviceable episode.

Here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live:

#3: The latter half of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House puppets made subtle cameos during backstage segments

"Huskus" The Pig Boy can be seen in the background of this picture

"Abby" The Witch and "Mercy" The Buzzard were the first few Firefly Fun House puppets that made cameos during this week's Monday Night RAW in a similar fashion.

This trend was seen in last night's edition of SmackDown Live as well when "Huskus" The Pig Boy (a reminder of Bray Wyatt's 'Husky Harris' persona) appeared in the background as Bryan and Rowan were making their way to the Gorilla Position.

But that was not the only puppet that appeared during last night's show.

Ramblin' Rabbit was seen in the background when Carmella encountered Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose in a backstage segment. The puppet instantly disappeared when R-Truth came into the picture.

Perhaps Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segments have concluded for the time being, and these subtle cameos are red herrings which hint towards the possibility of Bray Wyatt making his re-debut on RAW or SmackDown Live soon (next week?).

You can check out a detailed analysis behind The Firefly Fun House's biggest secrets here.

