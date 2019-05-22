3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (May 21, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (May 21)

From R-Truth running all over the place to defend his 24/7 title to a returning Dolph Ziggler's vicious assault on Kofi Kingston, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (21st May 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments indeed.

I felt that all three shows this week: Money In The Bank, RAW and SmackDown Live were pretty good. Last night's SmackDown Live might have not been as remarkable as RAW and Money In The Bank, but it was still a good show that kept you hooked throughout its entirety.

I would also like to point that some segments during the show were quite impressively produced, as you can make out from the picture above.

Nevertheless, here are a few interesting observations you may have missed during this week's edition of SmackDown Live.

#3: R-Truth and the 24/7 Title segments stole the show

For how long can R-Truth latch on to the 24/7 title?

Like I mentioned while pointing out some interesting observations from RAW this week, the 24/7 Championship might be what WWE needed all along.

It is truly refreshing to have a recurring segment that stretches across one show, especially one where the viewers are genuinely intrigued to find out what happens next!

On top of that, R-Truth's comedic timing never ceases to impress anyone. While Carmella helped R-Truth to escape from potential contenders, one might have to ask themselves: Will Carmella betray R-Truth in the end?

This recurring segment proves that comedy can be one of the best aspects of Professional Wrestling if executed properly.

Also, as I said during the introduction, some segments were impressively produced. The strong attention-to-detail particularly caught everyone's eye, like the WANTED! R-Truth posters and Drake Maverick's recurring plot point where he is the last one to follow the horde are some great examples to take notes from.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how this story churns out in the next few weeks.

