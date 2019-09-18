3 interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (September 17, 2019)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 710 // 18 Sep 2019, 20:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (September 17)

From Brock Lesnar emerging as the next challenger for Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship to Erick Rowan and Luke Harper completely overpowering Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan towards the end of the show, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (17th September 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

Last night's SmackDown Live episode had its ups and downs, but it was a decent show in the end. Of course, Brock Lesnar's addition to the Blue brand may attract a lot of viewers in the next few weeks as well.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of SmackDown Live:

#3 Brock Lesnar's chase for Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship is best for business

Is this a glimpse into the future???@BrockLesnar has challenged @TrueKofi to a battle for the #WWEChampionship on #FridayNightSmackDown's Oct. 4 debut on FOX! pic.twitter.com/8PU2r10Dw0 — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2019

Honestly speaking, SmackDown Live desperately needs a commercial feud to headline their shows when the blue brand debuts on FOX very soon.

RAW already has its fair share of heated feuds right now, but when it comes to SmackDown Live, Brock Lesnar's chase for Kofi Kingston's WWE Title might be the ultimate headliner during the show's first episode on FOX.

Despite all the controversy surrounding The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar's involvement in any major feud attracts a lot of attention each time he returns.

While Kofi Kingston has had a fine run as WWE Champion, The Dreadlocked Dynamo will truly face his biggest challenge upon facing Brock Lesnar in the future.

This particular arc might also define Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship reign, and it may also be his last time holding on to that title for now.

Advertisement

Handing Brock Lesnar the title may result in heated controversy, but The Beast Incarnate is a prime candidate for attracting more viewers to the product, maybe except Roman Reigns.

As Kofi Kingston's status as the current WWE Champion hangs in the balance, do you think Brock Lesnar should win the title during SmackDown Live's debut on FOX?

See WWE Smackdown Results, Highlights of the event, & more on WWE Smackdown Results page.

1 / 3 NEXT