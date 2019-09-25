3 interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (September 24, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (September 24)

From Daniel Bryan's ultimate babyface turn after siding with Roman Reigns to Kevin Owens challenging Shane McMahon for a ladder match next week, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (24th September 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

The blue brand's final show on USA Network wasn't anything special. Last night's episode consisted of several filler segments and matches throughout its runtime, but with that being said, we fully expect Eric Bischoff and the rest of the team to bring out the big guns as Friday Night SmackDown debuts on FOX next week.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of SmackDown Live:

#3 Kevin Owens' ladder match challenge might signal the end of Shane McMahon's dictatorial status on the blue brand

As Friday Night SmackDown debuts on FOX next week, the writers and Eric Bischoff should be looking to establish long-term feuds on the show.

Shane McMahon's dictatorial control over SmackDown Live has been subject to harsh criticism from many viewers. For what it's worth, Shane McMahon's status on the blue brand shouldn't be the top priority as Friday Night SmackDown kicks into full gear.

Kevin Owens' ladder match challenge might be the final resolution to their feud next week.

Arguably, the best outcome is simple in this case - Kevin Owens needs to win so that Shane McMahon (the character) no longer remains a driving force behind the show in the future.

By doing this, Friday Night SmackDown can feature lesser-known Superstars in matches or segments instead of the same old Shane McMahon shenanigans every week.

A rebranded show should lead to new beginnings, and perhaps Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon (Ladder Match) will be the final chapter of their feud, hopefully.

Who do you think will win this high-stakes match on the FOX debut of Friday Night SmackDown?

