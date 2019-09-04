3 interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (September 3, 2019)

A few interesting observations from this week's episode of SmackDown Live (September 3)

From Erick Rowan lashing out against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan to the 24/7 championship changing hands 3 times in a chaotic shuffle on the same night, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live (3rd September 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

After an entertaining episode from the blue brand, it finally seems as if we have several interesting takeaways from the episode itself. Most events that took place last night left us with something to look forward to next week, which is a good indication of things to come when the show debuts on FOX soon.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of SmackDown Live:

#3 Why the R-Truth/Drake Maverick plot is the 24/7 title's main attraction

As much as I'd hoped in the past, Elias' run as 24/7 champion was quite disappointing, to say the least.

The 24/7 title sequences started to fade away from mainstream attention recently, that is, until last night, where Drake Maverick was robbed of the 24/7 championship in the boiler room. A bunch of funny sequences resulted in Bo Dallas capturing the title at last, but that is not where it all ended.

After Shinsuke Nakamura crushed an enhancement talent in the ring, 24/7 title chaos ensued as The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) were chased by a bunch of locker room talent.

Drake Maverick won his title back, but before anyone could predict, R-Truth became a 14-time 24/7 champion after revealing himself from a King of the Ring themed disguise near the stage.

This ever-lasting conflict between Truth and Maverick never ceases to amaze. Maverick wants to consummate his marriage, but at this point, Truth cannot live without his 'baby' (24/7 title) safe in his hands.

That is why this particular sub-plot is and always will be the 24/7 championship's main attraction in the foreseeable future.

