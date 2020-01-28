3 interesting observations from WWE RAW (January 27, 2020)

Edge was viciously assaulted by Randy Orton in a must-see segment!

From Drew McIntyre's charismatic presence in front of a live audience to Edge and Randy Orton delivering an A+ segment at the end, this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (January 27, 2020) featured several contrasting moments.

After Royal Rumble 2020, the Red brand saw a resurgence in momentum this week. Even though the show wasn't perfect from start-to-finish, there were moments that you could get behind as a fan on The Road to WrestleMania 36.

WWE has already teased some big matchups during WrestleMania season this year, and that is why it is an exciting time to be a WWE fan in general.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (January 27, 2020).

#3: Drew McIntyre needed that babyface turn to reach the next level of the WWE hierarchy

Drew McIntyre may have been a heel for the most part since his return, but things have changed drastically after this year's Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View.

McIntyre's ability to engage the live audience is surprisingly good. He is not a cookie-cutter babyface by any means, and this is because he won't let go of his characteristic attitude to become the best in the business.

The Chosen One's face turn comes with the responsibility of overcoming the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. As he engaged fans during a quick bout against Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, you could feel how Drew McIntyre finally overcame his slump on the main roster in 2019.

Sure, Lesnar got the last laugh this week, but The Road to WrestleMania 36 will be a fun ride partly because of Drew McIntyre's charismatic run as a top babyface right now.

#2: The NXT Women's Champion might be an important key to Charlotte Flair's decision

At this point, it feels as if WWE is stalling for Charlotte Flair's title challenge pick simply because they might have run out of scenarios in what can be best described as a two-woman division on RAW.

We have seen Flair taking on Bayley and Becky Lynch several times before, and that is why picking either Champion isn't going to be a huge surprise in the end.

After defeating Asuka, Becky Lynch has solidified herself to a position where she is an odds-on favorite while facing anyone from the roster. This is where the NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, comes in.

Now that NXT is officially recognized as a legitimate third brand in WWE, Flair could easily challenge Ripley for the NXT Women's Title. Shayna Baszler is also another name who could spice things up by just being included in what feels like a stagnant scene for women over on both RAW and SmackDown.

This may be WWE's best chance at doing something unique instead of rehashing the same storylines for their female talent heading into WrestleMania 36.

#1: Edge and Randy Orton reminded us of how storylines can evoke actual human emotion in the world of Pro-Wrestling

As 'Sports Entertainers', WWE Superstars have to be the best at telling a story that grips the audience and takes them on an unforgettable journey along the way.

The actual aspect of evoking intense reactions while telling that 'story' is a dying art in an era where athleticism has become the most defining factor for a WWE Superstar. This is why fans are highly receptive to some stars like MJF or Bray Wyatt instead of famous independent wrestlers that eventually lose their steam within a year in WWE.

During this week's RAW, Edge and Randy Orton channeled that dying aspect of Professional Wrestling in the best way possible. Edge hasn't lost a step as an artist in front of the camera, and Randy Orton's amazing ability to stretch the limits of his sadistic character makes him a dangerous and entertaining person to watch.

Both of them milked the audience's reactions till the very end, and after it was all said and done, one thing became apparent - Edge and Randy Orton's feud might be the best thing about WWE on The Road to WrestleMania 36.

Welcome back, Edge.