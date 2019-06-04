3 Interesting observations from WWE RAW (June 3, 2019) - The Undertaker warns Goldberg, Brock Lesnar assaults Seth Rollins

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 340 // 04 Jun 2019, 17:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A few interesting observations from this week's edition of Monday Night RAW (June 3)

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW (3rd June 2019) saw a lot of contrasting moments. Right from The Undertaker's chilling message to Goldberg to Brock Lesnar's vicious assault towards Seth Rollins, last night's episode had it all.

This week's RAW episode was quite entertaining, to say the least. A huge reason behind that is because we had several legends show up during the 3rd hour of the show, that kept fans hooked till the end.

Also, Brock Lesnar's vague message about cashing-in the MITB contract along with R-Truth's 24/7 Title shenanigans and another great episode of Firefly Fun House made last night's show relatively easier to watch.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3: Why Brock Lesnar did not cash-in his MITB Contract during the episode

Brock Lesnar viciously assaulted Seth Rollins despite not cashing-in his MITB Contract

Call it WWE's another attempt at a classic 'bait-and-switch' scenario or poor booking in the first place, it really makes little sense for Brock Lesnar to not cash-in his MITB Briefcase after brutally assaulting Seth Rollins last night.

But there might be another swerve to this decision.

The only way all of this makes sense is if Lesnar only wanted to embarrass Seth Rollins in the form of payback for what The Kingslayer did to him at this year's WrestleMania.

This shows that Lesnar could cash-in and win the Universal Championship anytime he wanted, and therefore, as mentioned by the commentary team: It is the paranoia of Lesnar lurking around in the arena with the MITB Contract every week that would keep Rollins on his toes at all times.

Advertisement

Another reason behind this could be that Lesnar never meant to cash-in for Rollins' Universal Title in the first place, and after embarrassing the Kingslayer on RAW this week, perhaps Brock Lesnar will intentionally swerve everyone by cashing-in for Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship this Friday at Super Show Down.

Let us know your theories behind why Lesnar did not cash-in last night in the comments section below.

1 / 3 NEXT