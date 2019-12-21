3 Interesting observations from WWE SmackDown (December 20, 2019)

You can do it, Otis!

From Otis becoming the luckiest man on the SmackDown roster to Daniel Bryan and The Miz trying to co-exist under The Fiend's rule, this week's SmackDown episode (20th December 2019) featured a lot of contrasting moments.

Around the holiday season, WWE shows tend to decline in the numbers department. In a way, last night's episode was quite a joyful one. Sure, several big stars were missing, but then others like Otis got a chance to shine as characters in general.

With the number of popular wrestlers signed to SmackDown, it should be quite easy to drum up enthusiasm as we head into next year's Road To WrestleMania soon.

Let's hope that the Blue brand utilizes its strengths as 2019 comes to an end in just a few days.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX (December 20, 2019):

#3: Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt's absence showed us why they are so integral to SmackDown today

Although "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appeared in the arena just after the episode ended, he didn't make an actual appearance on during the episode itself.

I like how they ended things in a cliffhanger, as King Corbin, Daniel Bryan and The Miz will battle each other to determine the #1 contender for the Universal Championship next week.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns absence could also be felt throughout the episode.

Reigns and Wyatt are two of the most relevant WWE stars today, and in a time of the year like this, you need bigger stars to attract viewers every week.

Also, we don't know if Reigns is finished with Corbin or not. But whatever the case may be, it looks like most individual feuds will result in entertaining spots during next year's Royal Rumble Match.

As for this week's episode though, Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt's physical absence affected the relevant aspects of the show in general.

