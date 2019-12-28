3 interesting observations from WWE SmackDown (December 27, 2019)

Otis Dozovic's impossible quest for love continues!

From Daniel Bryan overcoming odds to face The Fiend next year to Otis stealing the show yet again during the holiday season, this week's edition of SmackDown Live featured several contrasting moments.

Last night's show was very engaging from start to finish. A big reason behind it might be that the blue brand struck a perfect balance between wrestling and entertainment throughout the night.

Roman Reigns and King Corbin's shenanigans acted as a subplot for The Miz and Daniel Bryan's quest to face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at next year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. On top of that, Otis and Mandy's program remains one of the most entertaining angles on the show.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX (December 27, 2019):

#3 Why Roman Reigns and King Corbin's feud hasn't ended yet

One of the most overextended feuds of 2019 has to be Roman Reigns and King Corbin's neverending saga.

Don't get me wrong, both Reigns and Corbin always manage to generate a huge reaction from the live audience whenever they cross paths on SmackDown.

But aside from the performer's ability to sustain fan interest even at this stage, a majority of fans have criticized the creative team's approach to The Big Dog's future on the show.

Corbin had gained the upper hand by defeating Reigns at TLC, but we all know that this only ends with The Big Dog coming out on top.

From a broader perspective, rumours suggest that Roman Reigns might be facing "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. If that is the case, then it makes sense why the writers had to lean on Reigns and Corbin's angle until Wyatt is done with Daniel Bryan.

Even though Roman Reigns and King Corbin have great chemistry together, it is painfully obvious that the higher-ups are only delaying the inevitable outcome of The Big Dog's push back to the top of the company.

