3 Interesting observations from WWE SmackDown (November 1, 2019)

NXT declared war on RAW and SmackDown as Survivor Series looms in the distance!

Last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown was certainly in a league of its own. As you might have heard, several SmackDown Superstars were not able to make it to this week's show due to some travel issues following Crown Jewel.

However, the company had teased 'surprises' before last night's episode aired live as a result.

The Blue brand delivered on that promise as Triple H led NXT to invade Friday Night SmackDown, thus, taking advantage of the show's setbacks following Crown Jewel.

We can now say that NXT has officially fired the first shots in a triple-brand war that will eventually culminate at this year's Survivor Series.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's WWE SmackDown:

#3 The episode showed us that WWE can get remarkably creative when backed into a corner

History has proved that WWE can pull some magic out of their creative hats upon being forced to make firm decisions in a crisis.

Last night was no different, as the episode turned out to be drastically different from their recent programming in a good way.

The show only featured two basic plot points really - 1) Brock Lesnar quits SmackDown 2) NXT invades the Blue brand.

While there were various subplots attached to NXT's invasion, the show was structured in a simple, yet efficient manner.

On top of that, last night's episode was more sports-oriented than usual. This can be attributed to the fact that NXT as a brand is more sports-oriented than say, Monday Night RAW, or Friday Night SmackDown.

This shows us that sometimes the most simple things can work wonders for the Professional Wrestling business.

What was your favorite moment from last night's episode of SmackDown?

