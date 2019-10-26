3 Interesting observations from WWE SmackDown (October 25, 2019)

Brock Lesnar ambushed Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio in a wild backstage brawl!

The last SmackDown episode before this month's Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View popped in bits and parts throughout its 2-hour runtime.

Some segments like last night's Firefly Fun House episode, and the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's brutal attack on Cain Velasquez and the Mysterio's backstage added a lot in terms of quality.

On the other hand, despite featuring its biggest stars, the writers still came up short to create a momentous episode of Friday Night SmackDown, one that would prompt the masses to watch it live in today's era of digital streaming.

It comes off as no surprise that viewership keeps decreasing in the world of Professional Wrestling periodically, but even then, last night's show had enough takeaways to keep us talking until next week.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's WWE SmackDown:

#3 Why the 6-Man Tag Team Main Event match worked a lot better than it should have in the first place

6-Man Tag Team Matches have been a staple of both RAW & SmackDown for a long time.

But over the years, a 6-Man Tag Team contest has devolved into a generic premise that usually doesn't push storylines further at all.

However, the crowd was hot for last night's main event, where three members of Team Hogan (Shorty G, Roman Reigns, Ali) took on two members of Team Flair (King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura) and Cesaro.

Hulk Hogan (w/ Jimmy Hart) and Ric Flair's ringside presence added a lot of momentum to the contest, and the stakes were higher this time around since several subplots collided with each other in the main event.

These subplots will eventually culminate at Crown Jewel, and it looked like the fans were excited just by looking at a preview for things to come.

Roman Reigns also allowed Ali to pick up the victory, and as odd as it may seem, "Shorty G" might be Chad Gable's ultimate ticket to getting over with the fans.

