3 Interesting observations from WWE RAW (October 21, 2019)

Cain Velasquez came to the aid of the legendary Rey Mysterio!

This week's episode of RAW featured some entertaining and conclusive matches throughout its duration. The Red brand took a step in the right direction by catering to most types of pro wrestling fans last night.

It looked like Paul Heyman switched things around with RAW's classic 3-hour format, where a debuting tag team (on RAW) like the Street Profits got an opportunity to close the show.

We also got to watch some underutilized names being featured on a main roster show. The episode did feel a little uneventful without any women's wrestling, and the lack of long-term feuds has led to declining viewer interest as well.

But the show was well-balanced in terms of matches and promos, and as I said, there was something for everyone, as a sleazy, Attitude Era-esque angle featuring Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley continued to create controversy last night as well.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (October 21, 2019):

#3 Why Cain Velasquez might not be ready for a big stage like Crown Jewel

Looks like @sheltyb803 got in trouble after running his mouth...@cainmma is here on #RAW! Ain't no stopping CAIN VELASQUEZ now! 👊 pic.twitter.com/S1t3TAbRTc — WWE (@WWE) October 22, 2019

Former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez came to the aid of WWE legend Rey Mysterio during last night's RAW. Velasquez put Shelton Benjamin down before the latter could cause any harm to Rey Mysterio.

I liked this segment for the most part, but you could make out that Cain Velasquez might not be ready for a big stage like Crown Jewel. Sure, he is training hard to adapt to WWE's in-ring style, but even at this stage, one can't help but wonder how Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez will turn out at this month's Crown Jewel PPV.

Statistically speaking, Brock Lesnar has had great matches with smaller Superstars, and while Velasquez doesn't fit in that category of wrestlers, it is too early to bank on him for such a huge match at Crown Jewel.

Let's hope that things turn out for the best. It will be quite interesting to see whether or not these two men are compatible in the ring as professional wrestlers (and not UFC athletes).

