3 Interesting things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (April 11, 2022)

RAW following WrestleMania 38 lived up to the expectations of the WWE Universe. The episode featured Cody Rhodes cutting an emotional promo following his massive win against Seth Rollins on The Show of Shows. On top of that, Elias returned as Ezekiel and Veer Mahan re-debuted to take out the Mysterios.

Truth be told, WWE has made a tremendous start to the post-WrestleMania season, and the creative would like to carry forth the momentum when RAW emanates live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The company has already announced a stacked card for the upcoming episode. Also, with WrestleMania Backlash not too far away, it would be interesting to see how WWE moves its pieces on the upcoming episode.

Without further delay, here are three interesting things that could happen on RAW:

#3. Rhea Ripley turns on Liv Morgan

The previous episode of RAW saw Sasha Banks and Naomi defeat Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in the Women's Tag Team Championship contender's match. Following the heartbreaking defeat, a disappointed Rhea walked out on her partner.

While the duo managed to settle their differences later in the show, a potential heel turn for Rhea looks to be on the cards for the upcoming episode.

Given the duo of Ripley and Morgan are scheduled to face Sasha Banks, and Naomi for the Women's Tag Team Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW, the creative could use this opportunity to have Ripley turn on her partner. However, it would be interesting to see if WWE decides to add the former NXT Women's Champion to Edge's heel faction.

#2. Edge attacks AJ Styles in his match against Damian Priest on RAW

The previous episode of RAW saw AJ Styles interrupt Edge and Damian Priest. Despite the odds against him, Styles showed heart as he fought the heel duo. However, the numbers eventually caught up to him, and he was laid out by a double-teamed spear.

Given how things unfolded, WWE has now announced that AJ Styles will face Damian Priest on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, this may not turn out too well for Styles once again.

WWE could have Styles dominate the match only for Edge to attack him. Expect The Master Manipulator to join forces with Priest to beat the living daylights out of Styles.

#1. Seth Rollins attacks Cody Rhodes in his match against The Miz

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will take on The Miz this Monday night in what will be his first match on RAW since 2016.

While the former AEW Superstar locking horns with The Miz has left fans divided, WWE could spice things up by adding Seth Rollins to the equation.

It should be noted that after his loss at WrestleMania, The Architect featured last week on RAW to interrupt Cody in his promo. While Rollins went on to shake hands with the former AEW EVP, WWE could choose to reignite the feud by having him attack Rhodes in his match against The Miz.

